Without a shadow of a doubt, Elodie she is one of the most loved and respected singers in the music world. The artist, with her songs and her style, always drives her fans crazy. She recently showed off a couple of her shoes characterized by a crystal cube. Are you curious to know how much they cost? Let’s find out together!

Elodie never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently, the famous singer ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was a photo on social media in which she appears with crystal-covered shoes. Here are all the details.

When it comes to style and good taste, Elodie always comes first. With her looks and her incredible elegance, the singer has become a real one beauty icon. After launching the fashion some sock-like boots, a pair of striped cuissardes that look like tights, the girl showed off with a pair of sandals signed by the fashion house Roger Vivier.

These are shoes characterized by a detail which certainly did not go unnoticed by the most curious. Therefore, at the base of the heel, the sandals Cube Strass Heel they have a crystal cube. Their price? On the official website of the fashion house they cost 1500 euros.

The artist showed off his luxury shoes through one Instagram Stories which left all his fans in awe. However, she didn’t show the complete look with which she paired her heels and we don’t even know what theoccasion in which he will wear them. One thing is certain: whatever she wears, Elodie never lacks beauty, elegance and sensuality