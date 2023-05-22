Elodie and Diletta Leotta score from Milan to Naples

Elodie-Diletta Leotta, goal pair. At a distance. The two – who are also very good friends – have enchanted Italy from Milan to Naples over the last weekend. The singer was the undisputed star on the stage of Radio Italia Live 2023: her fluo yellow “ripped” dress (Autumn Winter 2023/2024 collection) is super trendy, anticipating next winter’s trends, when we will see many dresses with inserts, cuts and frayed hems that give the idea of ​​ripping. Elodie is ahead in fashion and on the musical front her show has heated up Piazza Duomo in Milan and the audience presentfrom Ok. Breathe in Tribal by closing with Two).

Elodie makes it 1-0, Diletta Leotta scores the second goal from the Maradona Stadium where he followed Napoli-Inter (3-1 with Anguissa, Di Lorenzo and Gaetano who thwarted Lukaku’s goal). The muse of Serie A shows her tummy on the sidelines (she should give birth in mid-August to coincide with her birthday which is 16, pink bow for her and Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius) and her shapes are explosive. The showgirl from Catania is simply gorgeous in these months of pregnancy. “Simply beautiful”, write her followers on social networks. And she also pays homage to Naples in the post by posting a photo while she eats a pizza.

Read also



Elodie, crazy announcement. “First time together”.

And Iannone-Ducati… world championship! Read here

… And then

Melissa Satta sexy as hell: short shirt, bare navel.. What a goal!

Subscribe to the newsletter

