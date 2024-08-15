The Elodie case ignites the August bank holiday, FdI against the singer: “Think about calendars, don’t give us sermons”

The case explodes Elodiethe singer ended up at the centre of controversy for an interview given to La Repubblica, in which she certainly did not praise the Prime Minister Melons. The criticisms did not please FdI who attacked the singer: “Before the freedom of the body – says Senator Susanna Donatella Samplemember of the bicameral committee on femicide – Elodie should defend freedom of thought“. It was enough for Elodie, an Italian father and a Creole mother, an idol of Italian pop, to criticize the executive led by Giorgia Meloni — towards whom, she confesses, “I have no sympathy” — to draw the wrath of the Brothers of Italy upon themselves. Offended by some statements made by the singer who denounced how in the country “there is a problem of threatened acquired rights. By attacking gay marriage, or abortion, you attack freedom”, the reflection of the interpreter born and raised in the Roman suburb of Quartaccio. And “the thing that hurts me the most is that let a woman do it. How is it possible that she doesn’t realize that she’s working for the interests of men? An unforgivable attitude”.

Senator Campione of FdI responds to the singer as follows: “Get out of the misunderstanding of wanting to smuggle the exhibition of the body as an intellectual activity and you can practice it calmly like other colleagues of yours who don’t feel the need to let it pass a photoshoot for a metaphysical activity. There save the sermons on women who express themselves with preparation, culture and free thought”. Contemptuous words – continues La Repubblica – that inflame the opposition. “An artist, like all citizens, has the right to express themselves freely and FdI’s attack is totally out of place“, Raffaella is indignant Paitacoordinator of Iv: “I am for freedom of thought only when it seems right to them”. Even more harsh is the vice-president of the Democratic Party Chiara Gribaudo: “As always the right it is confirmed for what it is: sexist and patriarchal. And in fact she has Elodie attacked by a parliamentarian, as if being a woman were a guarantee and protection for other women. The government invents an enemy every day, not to mention reality. And as much as it bothers them, Elodie is right: we are going backwards on the battles for women’s civil and social rights“.