Elodie, miniskirt and photos ‘à la Jennifer Lopez’

“Elodie has become Jennifer Lopez” writes a follower of the singer commenting on the spectacular photo posted in recent days that sees the singer with a dizzying plump (on the occasion of the launch of Crazy Musicthe single made together with Marco Mengoni).

Elodie, De Laurentiis: “A perfect diva to be an actress”

Glamor, sex appeal, a voice that goes straight to the heart of the audience, Elodie DiPatrici is more and more star of Italian music. And not only. Aurelio De Laurentiissomeone who knows cinema, during the last episode of Che tempo che fa on Rai 3 said to Fabio Fazio: “She is a beautiful woman, a woman with a great personality. In my opinion she is perfect for making the actress – the words of the president of Napoli and film producer –. We lack stardom in cinema. She is the classic diva. She is extraordinary. We have to think of something.”







Iannone in Superbike in 2024? “Being able to race in WorldSBK in 2024 would be very nice”

From Elodie to her boyfriend, Andrea Iannone. There are news and rumors about her future. In 2024, as known, it could be back on track. The talent, charisma and spectacular driving of the rider from Vasto have been lacking in the World Championship in recent years. And rumors have been circulating for some time about the possibility of seeing him in Sbk. “The level of Superbike has grown a lot and I find it a very interesting championship – he commented to the microphones of worldsbk.com – the air in the paddock is light, with lots of passion and lots of sport. Alvaro (Bautista, ed) has always been a great world champion, and I think his form and that of the Ducati are an incredible combination right now. It’s true that I tested the street version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R at Misano, and I liked it a lot”. And Iannone opens the doors to Superbike: “Being able to race in WorldSBK in 2024 would be very nice, we’ll see. WorldSBK is really fantastic – added the former MotoGP star – everyone is close and it’s exciting. The fight between Ducati and Yamaha is really close. In any case, I look to the future. Maybe one day it is possible that I will come back here“

