Tuesday 5 October on Italia 1 the new edition of “Le Iene” will return but this year the program will reserve many news for viewers, starting with the selected conductors. In fact, ten women will replace Alessia Marcuzzi, two per episode. We will start with Elodie and Federica Pellegrini!

Soon on Italy 1 the beloved “Le Iene” will return program which, until last year, was led by Nicola Savino and Alessia Marcuzzi. After the farewell of the woman a Mediaset, for, this year next to the announcer it was necessary to find one substitute…. Indeed 10!

In addition to Gialappa’s Band, in fact, Savino will be accompanied in each episode by one couple of women which will alternate in the study.

The announcement was made on official profiles of the program, which with a mysterious shot showed i profiles of what they were the new conductors. The first names, however, have already come out: it is Elodie and of Federica Pellegrini!

Le Iene: the first two conductors

Read also: Elodie, heart attack curves: an explosive sensuality

To reveal who the first two conductors that will flank Nicola Savino was the site TVBlog.

“According to what we know, there will be among them Elodie And Federica Pellegrini. There singer (whose name had already circulated in recent months – and who is about to publish his new song, Vertigine) last March joined Amadeus for an evening at the Sanremo Festival, while the swimmer Olympic champion has long been a television face, being also enrolled as a judge of Italy’s got talent ”.

we read on portal, which also underlines how the presence of Sabina Guzzanti among the hyenas.

In fact, there have been many women who over the years have dressed the shoes of the conductors or sent of the popular broadcast, from Simona Ventura to Alessia Marcuzzi, passing through Luciana Littizzetto, Ilary Blasi, Daria Bignardi, Victoria Cabello, Geppi Cucciari but also Cristina Chiabotto e Miriam Leone.

And you? Who would you like to see on the show Mediaset?