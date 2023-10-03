Wanda Nara, hot cleavage waiting for Dancing with the Stars 2023

Wanda Nara is about to return to Italy, Elodie instead he is on a ‘mission to Paris’.

Mauro Icardi’s wife (7 goals in 7 league games with Galatasary so far and 3 very heavy ones in the Champions League playoffs), as we know, will be the protagonist of Dancing with the Stars 2023. In the past few hours, the Argentine striker and showigirl’s agent has posted some photos from her dressing room. “I’m preparing for things so new and different in me that you won’t believe. Very soon! Anxiety is taking over me,” Wanda wrote accompanying the shots in a dress that offers a truly sensual neckline.

Elodie at Paris Fashion Week 2023: sensual transparencies on the catwalk

And speaking of sensuality, Elodie has also conquered Paris. The Roman singer and girlfriend of the pilot Andrea Iannone was the protagonist in these hours at Paris Fashion Week 2023 where she showed at the Walk Your Worth by L’Oreal (total black look with sensual plays of transparencies).

The purpose of the event, as can be read from the brand’s social profiles, was to celebrate sisterhood, beauty and female empowerment, themes that were interpreted on the catwalk, not only by Elodie, but also by other famous faces of the brand (among them Miriam Leone, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren).

