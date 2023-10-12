Elodie and Iannone knock out the gossip

Elodie and Andrea Iannone? Love in full sail, denying with facts some gossip that was circulating about an alleged crisis. The reality says that the singer and the motorcycling champion were paparazzi by Chi while they were having breakfast with some friends at Palazzo Parigi in Milan.

With them also Angelo Iannone, brother of the former MotoGP champion. And in recent days, the couple had been intercepted by Valerio Staffelli who delivered a Tapir of Striscia la Notizia to Elodie: here are the reasons and the applause response from Elodie as she received the ‘trophy’ for the first time in her career.

Valerio Staffelli gives Elodie the Striscia la Notizia Tapir



Elodie “Italian Beyonce” in Lontano Da Qui

Speaking of applause, there was a lot of applause on social media for the latest post by the Roman singer, who launched the video of her new single: Lontano Da Qui. From “Elodea” to “the Italian Beyonce”, many loving comments from Elodie’s followers.

Meanwhile, in recent days it has been announced that in the first sports hall tour produced by Vivo Concerti, “Elodie Show 2023“, a third date has been added to the Mediolanum Forum on December 9, 2023 (the November 20 date in Milan is sold out).

