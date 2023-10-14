Elodie on the lap dance pole. What Euphoria!

“Euphoria feel how it vibras,” writes Elodie in a social post that makes the hearts of his millions of followers leap. And he also adds a little devil emoticon to the sentence. More than words is the video of the Roman singer that mentions one striptease and do a very sensual lap dance. The video is taken from the song Euphoria that Andrea Iannone’s girlfriend launched in recent days. In the meantime, the clock is ticking fast towards the next events of theElodie Show 2023: from Naples to Milan, Rome and Florence. Many dates are already sold out, while in recent days a new stage at the Assago Forum has been announced, scheduled for December 9th.

Iannone runs towards the Ducati. Waiting for the announcement

Meanwhile, the love between Iannone and Elodie is going swimmingly, categorically denying some gossip that was circulating about an alleged crisis. The reality says that the singer and the motorcycling champion were paparazzi by Chi while they were having breakfast with some friends at Palazzo Parigi in Milan. And for Iannone there are weeks of waiting: the fans await the announcement of his return to the track. Yes, because Andrea runs towards… a Ducati.

The red from Borgo Panigale awaits him for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. “Andrea is an important name for Ducati: since my arrival, it was his first victory, in 2016 in Austria. I remember very well how he tries to do his best every time – the words of Gigi Dall’Igna a few weeks ago on the MotoGP channels – I respect him and I’m very happy that he’s coming back to Ducati, not to our team but to a satellite team. I don’t really know his real situation with Wada – added Dall’Igna regarding the timing of seeing Iannone test his new bike -, so I don’t want to talk about it. For sure he will need time to return to his full potential, but he has a lot of talent and I hope he can achieve results already in 2024.”

Elodie – Euphoria. Lapd dance for the singer and Iannone’s girlfriend. Video

READ ALSO

Elodie returns EloDea version: Lady Iannone sexy lingerie and knocks out the gossip See also Vlahovic is a lethal weapon in Juve's Champions League race. Provided that Allegri ...

Subscribe to the newsletter

