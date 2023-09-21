Elodie naked on social media “mother nature” version conquers fans: “A Goddess”

Elodie shared a spectacular social post. the Roman singer and girlfriend of the motorcycling rider Andra Iannone (the Superbike on the Ducati awaits him close to returning to racing in 2024) she appears naked with her private parts covered by some locks of her long hair.

Sensuality and beauty at very high levels for the Italian music star who launches her latest single ‘With the headlights off’, released at midnight on September 22nd.

Elodie’s millions of fans appreciated, many social media hearts and comments of appreciation: among them there are those who say they “did well to buy a defibrillator”, and those who compare it to “Mother Nature”.

“I’ve never hated hair so much” (reference to the hair that covers the singer’s private parts). Here is the photo of Elodie without veils

Elodie launches “A fari studi” and what a success her “Elodie Show 2023” was

‘A fari extinguishi’ is composed by Elisa with Marz & Zef who also took care of its production. After several club hits, with this song Elodie continues her experimentation in the world of dance pop. “The writing of the song photographs the evanescence of moments that formed a relationship”, she underlines in the record notes.

After the success of the sold out show event at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Elodie will return to the stage in autumn with the ‘Elodie Show 2023’ tour, produced by Vivo Concerti. The tour of the arenas will begin at the Palapartenope in Naples on 17 and 18 November, continue at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on the 20th and 21st and in Rome on 25 and 26 November at the Palazzo dello Sport, concluding on 5 December at the Mandela Forum in Florence.

