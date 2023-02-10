Two of the favorites for the podium, who are very close friends, are also talked about for the clothes they wore on stage in the third evening

Good, beautiful and sexy, without any fear of showing it even on the most famous stage in Italy: Elodies And Marco Mengoni they are two of the favorites of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, aiming straight for the podium, but above all they are ready to climb the charts with their singles and their videos even after the event. Their pieces are already among the most loved by radio and among the most listened to through music streaming platforms. But they are also talked about for their looks, and in the third evening they were among the most admired.

Elodie doused in oil in black dress — As always beautiful, Elodies she sang hers Two in a skimpy little black dress and was also striking for a particular aesthetic choice: it was entirely covered in oil for a wet look total look. Not only the hair, therefore, but also the exposed body parts, and therefore it was particularly shiny under the Ariston's headlights.

Marco Mengoni in Versace leather — This year Marco Mengoni has instead abandoned the tuxedo and jackets worn in other editions of the Festival and has chosen to dress in skin. Already on the first evening he had shown up at the Ariston in a black leather suit by Versace Atelier, custom made for him. A jumpsuit broken by a studded belt. This evening again black leather with some golden details and still belt studs, while the buttons of the first outfit give way to the zipper in the second. But the main feature is that this time it has no sleeves. Mengoni leaves his biceps uncovered… like Nadal.