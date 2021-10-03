Elodie and Marracash seem to be further and further apart. The singer and the rapper would be in crisis and Elodie’s bad mood is also testified by some photos taken by the paparazzi during an evening spent in Milan, in which the singer appears very worried, before allowing herself to be comforted by a friend.

What’s happening between Elodie And Marracash? One of the most beautiful couples in the world of music seems to be going through a phase of crisis really intense. Throughout the summer the singer and the rapper did not show up together and the same Elodie confirmed that their relationship is not experiencing a simple moment: “Ours is a stimulating and tiring relationship,” confessed the singer during one of the latest interviews.

Confirming a period not too bright from a sentimental point of view, there are also some photos taken by the paparazzi in the streets of Milan, where Elodie appears worried and absorbed in her thoughts. It will be right Marracash to make Elodie so sad?

Elodie: comforted by a friend

Read also: Crisis between Elodie and Marracash?

The paparazzi, in fact, have photographed Elodie during one of the last evenings spent in the center of a Milan. The singer, after being busy all day with her business appointments, went out with a trusted friend. The evening, however, was not the best: Elodie he continued to look at the phone, as if he were waiting for an important message but he didn’t want to get through.

Furthermore, according to what reported by the weekly Oggi, the singer would have ordered a sandwich on the fly but, after a little taste, she would have given up on the meal. A bad evening for Elodie who, fortunately, found comfort in her safe arms friend, ready to support her even in this moment that seems to be so delicate.

Elodie, in fact, clung tightly to her, finding in her friend a safe haven in which to take refuge. The reason for this sadness will really be traced back to crisis with Marracash?