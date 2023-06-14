Elodie in towel turns into “Elodea”

Elodie wrapped in a towel: the photo didn’t take long to become one of the most clicked shots on social media. The singer’s fans they approve and there are those who rename it “Elodea” (in recent days, commenting on one of his photo with breathtaking miniskirt there were those who had written that “From Elodie to JLo is a moment”) Even women appreciate, perhaps focusing on the hair of the Italian musical queen. “I don’t understand how every damn hairstyle, color and cut looks good on you. I’m thrilled”, they write. Seeing is believing, look at the photo in the gallery above.

Either way, whether it’s the San Remo Festival, the new single with Marco Mengonia sold-out concert at the Forum (and more are expected in the autumnnot only in Assago) or some shots on Instagram, for Elodie 2023 always marks triumphs and acclaim.

Elodie wins on stage and Iannone wants to get back on track: Superbike? Bagnaia: “It would be a fairy tale”

As on the front of love, since now the Elodie’s relationship with Andrea Iannone has been going on for almost a year: the love story began last summer, the two – who had some friends in common such as Attilio Cusani (director of some of the singer’s video clips) and Diletta Leotta – met at a party in Puglia on 8 August and the spark struck almost immediately. The couple are now living together. About the pilot of Vastoamong his fans the rumors that give him back on a motorcycle again in 2024 continue to hold court (the disqualification will expire at the end of the year). There are many rumors and his presence in the Misano Superbike round hasn’t gone unnoticed recently. Last weekend at Mugello (where MotoGP was raced, as well as Moto2 and Moto3) the world champion Francesco Bagnaia on Iannone’s return to the World Championship he commented: “It won’t be easy after 4 years, but it would be a beautiful fairy tale!”. And Maverick Vinales has no doubts: “Talent is not lost. Of course you struggle to pick up speed, but for me it would be fast again.”

Read also

Prosecutor Diletta Leotta sends Karius to Inter. And inaugurates the war of the belly (photo)

Subscribe to the newsletter

