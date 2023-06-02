Elodie, heart attack miniskirt for Andrea Iannone’s girlfriend

It’s a magical 2023 for Elodie. There singer and girlfriend of the pilot Andrew Iannone (which in 2024 could be back on track: Superbike hypothesis according to the rumors of the last few weeks) is going from one success to another. Her singles are constantly at the top of the charts, the concert at the Mediolanum Forum was a triumph and in these days the collaboration with the winner of Sanremo 2023 has also arrived, Marco Mengoni (the… “Pazza Musica” has arrived).

Elodie, sold out and new concerts are coming the star of the Italian song

Just to give a brief summary of a record year for Elodie. And given that the surprises for the fans of the Italian music star are not finished, in light of the sold out of the upcoming concerts in Naples, Milan and Rome,

Elodie has announced new lives: “In Naples on the 17th, in Milan on the 20th and in Rome on November 26th. And we also add Florence on December 5th”, wrote the singer in the past few hours in a social post that left the followers breathless also for the photo that sees her with a very colorful and dizzying miniskirt. She is more beautiful than ever, she who in addition to having a great voice and strong presence on stage, also knows how to be very sensual. “La Beyonce Italiana!!! Reminds me of Destiny’s Child video”, fans write to her amidst a deluge of likes and little hearts of love.

And then…





Read alsoCaterina Balivo has kept the promise-foil for the Scudetto of Napoli



And then…





Diletta Leotta explosive in costume in the 6th month of pregnancy. “I wanted to call her Ophelia but..”



Subscribe to the newsletter

