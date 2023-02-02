Elodie in Sanremo 2023 (with Due): the singer aims for victory

Elodie prepares for the Sanremo Festival 2023: she is one of the most awaited stars on the Ariston stage and among the main candidates for the final victory (Mengoni is the first name of the bookmakers in front of Giorgia, but it’s a very open game: here the odds). A year that is very hot on a professional level: many appointments since new album (OK. Respira, preceded by the single of the same name) to be released on February 10th in conjunction with the Kermesse canora, at one o’clock docu-series which sees her as the protagonist and the first live at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan (May 12). Elodie and Sanremostory of a great love: the Italian-French singer was the protagonist in 2017 with the song “All My Fault”in 2020 with “Andromeda” and in 2021 how co-host alongside Amadeus. And she has always bewitched the audience with her music and with memorable looks that have left the fans breathless. This year he will bring to Sanremo the song Two (authors of the piece: Federica Abbate, Jacopo Ettorre and the Producer Francesco “Katoo” Catitti) and the orchestra will be conducted by Caroline Bubbico.

Elodie-Iannone, evidence of coexistence

But also on the sentimental front this 2023 seems to be very important for Elodies. She is Andrew Iannone according to gossip whispers they are more in love than ever: a story between Milan and Lugano and, in the photos published in the weekly Who last week, the singer and former champion of world motorcycling were paparazzi while having lunch at the Langosteria (Milanese restaurant in the Porta Genova area), then shopping to furnish the new home of theformer competitor of Amici.

“As they walk they are united by complicity and intimate gestures: they joke, laugh, kiss regardless of the people around them because by now they feel sure of the feeling that unites them”, wrote Chi.

Elodie will bring the song Due to Sanremo 2023 a song with which “he will close a chapter of his life, that of an unhappy love. Because in the new chapter of his life there is only one name written: Andrew Iannone. 2023 will be the year in which they will go to live together, perhaps in her new house in Milan which, not surprisingly, they are furnishing together”, adds Chi.





2023 of Andrew Iannone it will also be important from a professional point of view: from 17 December he will be able to race again. And his fans dream of seeing him on the bike again next season: MotoGP (maybe with the Pramac team?), Superbikes or Supersports? For now, these are only hypotheses, the important thing would be to see a rider with crystalline talent like him back in the race.

See also Santa Fe beats Millionaires and Nicolás Vikonis attacks social networks Elodie and Iannone (from Chi)



Subscribe to the newsletter

