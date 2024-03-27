Elodie-Iannone pool party for 2nd place in Superbike. Andrea flies to SBK

“In love” writes Elodie with a little heart, publishing the photos with her partner Andrea Iannone. The Ducati rider (Team Eleven) was the protagonist of the Superbike weekend where he achieved a great second place in the Sp Race of the Catalan Grand Prix. The Maniac then crashed in race 2 with a strong dose of bad luck, but still returns from Spain in fifth place in the standings and with the certainty of being able to have his say in a world fight that has never been as open and spectacular as this year: it's a fight open with many contenders for the title.

By Nicolò Bulega (Official Ducati after the Supersport title in 2023) to Alvaro Bautista (reigning world champion in the last two editions of the SBK), passing through Alex Lowesa Toprak Razgatlioglu who is flying his BMW and precisely Andrea Iannonewho returned to racing after a 4-year break and was able to immediately show all his talent even in a category he didn't know.

SUPERBIKE, RIDERS' RANKING

N. Bulega (Italy – Ducati) 87 points.

A. Bautista (Spain – Ducati) 75 points.

A. Lowes (Great Britain – Kawasaki) 75 points.

T. Razgatlioglu (Türkiye – BMW) 71 points.

A. Iannone (Italy – Ducati) 51 points.

Elodie announces her return to the stage

Elodie did not only publish photos with Andrea Iannone on Instagrambut in the last few hours he has also announced his imminent return after last year's successful tour: “Miss you. I'll be back soon my beautiful loves!!!”, she wrote – with a lot of heart – publishing an image of her with fans during a concert. The certainty is that she will go on stage atVerona Arena For “One None One Hundred Thousand” (scheduled for 4 and 5 May 2024, dates sold out) the event which sees on the same stage great voices of Italian music, against violence against womento raise funds for anti-violence centers, so that they can guarantee solid and lasting help to women.

Meanwhile, the queen of Italian music was a surprise guest at Renato Zero's concert at the PalaEur in Rome on March 20th: thrilling performance of the song Cercami (read here).

Elodie protagonist in the TV series Call My Agent Italia 2

Not just music. Elodie's fans will also see her as an actress: he will in fact be a special guest star in one of the episodes of Call My Agent Italy 2 broadcast on Sky and Now (the new season started on Friday 22 March). Valeria Golino, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Gabriele Muccino were the stars of the first two episodes, then, in addition to Elodie, we will see Claudio Santamaria, Serena Rossi and Davide Devenuto and Sabrina Impacciatore.