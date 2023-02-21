In her new docu-series “I still feel vertigo”, Elodie tells a sensational episode at the airport

On 20 February 2023 the new docu-series “I still feel vertigo” was released on the Pime Video platform, in which Elodies recounts the last two years of his life. Among the episodes that you recalled, one emerges that has left all viewers speechless. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

The new documentary by Elodie consists of three episodes. In addition to retracing the stages of his careerfor example your experience a San Remo as co-host in 2021 or the recording of her new album, the singer recalled a event which caught the attention of his fans.

The former student of Friends by Maria De Filippi was located in airport very tired and overthinking. Suddenly she heard a man talking on the phone which was making calls bad insinuations about her like:

He’s under the influence of something.

Elodie’s story

In light of this, the artist completely lost her temper and became the protagonist of a harsh confrontation with the person concerned. However, during the dispute she was forced to intervene police to calm the waters. These were the words from Elodie:

I went there looking like I was really under the influence of something. I ate it. I yelled at him what the f**k he said. The police arrived to calm the situation. I went crazy

As for the reaction of the man, the latter remained petrified before the anger of the singer.

Across the tale of this episode, Marracash’s ex-girlfriend simply wanted to say that she no longer tolerates receiving judgments at every moment of his life. On the other hand, she herself admitted that she has a strong heart sense of justice for which he is unable to remain calm in the face of certain events beyond his control.