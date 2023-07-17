Super sexy Elodie on stage, what a show with Marco Mengoni at the Circus Maximus

Marco Mengoni closed his tours with an unforgettable show at Circus Maximus: 60,000 spectators in a frenzy between fireworks and an author’s musical show. On stage, together with the winner of Sanremo many guests, come on Gazelles to Ariespassing through Bresh And Samuel Bersani.

Besides of course a Elodies with whom he shared thecrazy music’hit of this summer 2023 and appearance on the notes of Crazy in Love by Beyoncé. As always, the Roman singer enchanted everyone with her musical talent, as a true champion. And with her sex appeal too: the white top with matching boots on her looks downright stunning. Look at the photos in the gallery (with also the total pink version in the tests).

Andrea Iannone: “I have a good chance of returning to Superbike in 2024”

From Elodie to her boyfriend Andrea Iannone. The motorcycling champion has officially confirmed the rumors according to which in 2024 he could be back on track (almost certainly with a Ducati): “Superbike is very spectacular, it’s nice to see races like this, full of overtaking like they used to be. I’m happy to be here in the paddock – said the rider from Vasto to the microphones of Sky Sport from the Imola paddock (where an exciting weekend took place with a great Toprak Razgatlıoğlu winner of race 2 in front of a great Axel Bassani) -. I’m working on getting back on track in 2024 in Superbikes, at the moment there are good possibilities. But until it’s all sorted out, I don’t think it’s fair to say I’ll be there. I will just say that we are in the right direction”

Subscribe to the newsletter

