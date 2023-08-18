Elodie, explosive bra: sensuality to the max!

Elodie beautiful to leave you breathless. Not that it’s new, but the Roman singer always manages to enchant her fans as if it were the first time. Queen of Italian music and beauty icon . “Lucky girl” he writes in a social post that he sees her with an explosive black triangle bra with laces that tighten the waist and a long skirt. A look that enhances her sensuality. “Princess!!!”, is the comment by Gianni Morandi.



Looks and talent. Elodie also conquered the audience of the Red Valley Festival in Olbia with his overwhelming music at the turn of August and in his 2023 of successes from Sanremo to the victory of the David Di Donatello passing through his hit songs (the last, but not the least, Pazza Musica with Marco Mengoni: it is depopulating this summer 2023).

Elodie, black bra, spectacular look. “Lucky Girl”











Elodie and Iannone, a year of love. Andrea’s confession on Ducati: “I regret leaving her”

It almost goes without saying that not only his career is going well, but also the story with Andrea Iannone with whom he is celebrating a year of love in this period. And in recent days Among other things, Elodie made a very sweet social dedication to her boyfriend for his birthday.

The rider from Vasto is preparing to return to the track: the fans are now awaiting the official announcement of his engagement in the Ducati Go Eleven team for the 2024 Superbike. Speaking of Ducati, Iannone, during a recent interview with Icon Magazine, told one of his sliding doors-style choices he made in the past. When asked if he believes he has made mistakes, he explains: «We all do. When I hear someone say “I would do everything the same way again” I think it’s a great stupidity, it means that they have never done anything wrong in their life. Instead, sometimes you have to reflect, examine your conscience. With the mentality I have today, I would do many things differently». An example? «I would not have left Ducati. I had options: I chose one and not the other, but I left my heart in Ducati». And that heart could soon beat again together with the Reddit of Borgo Panigale…

Subscribe to the newsletter

