Milan, 6 Oct. (askanews) – Tough, strong and even edgy, Elodie amazes again and comes out with a new and innovative project: seven new songs collected in the first Italian Clubtape, “Red light”, available from Friday 6 October on all digital platforms and in pre-order in physical format. “There are 7 songs, with a very strong and naughty visual message, all to sing and dance to, whoever comes to see me must leave tired” begins Elodie at the presentation to the press, making clear her vision of music and life and as a river in flood tells the birth of this project and the evolution of her artistic career. This is an extract from “Red Light”, the visual project was curated by The Morelli Brothers who developed together with the singer the theme of the female body and sexuality. An entire musical block will be dedicated to the songs of “Red light” within his first tour in sports halls, “Elodie show 2023″, produced by vivo concerts. With a total of over 55 thousand tickets already sold, to the already announced sold outs, the sold out date of November 20th at the Mediolanum forum is added and, by popular demand, the third date will open at the end of the tour on Saturday December 9th.” Red Light” is the natural continuation of the artist’s experimentation in the dance pop world. Consisting of seven seamless tracks, it is a project with club sounds, born from the adrenaline generated by the experience of the sold out event show at the Mediolanum Forum, staged in May 2023. “Red light” is a sort of gift for the public and imagined for the next live events, produced by Vivo Concerti, which will see the artist again as the protagonist in November and December in his first tour in the arenas. “As soon as I got off the stage of my first show at the forum, the emotion and adrenaline were such that I wanted to do it again immediately. Having to wait, I decided to channel all that energy by rushing into the studio, creating new music that would make the audience move and added a fundamental piece to my story. This is not an album, it’s not an EP, it’s a clubtape.”.