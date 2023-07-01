Elodie, close-fitting costume and explosive shapes

Elodie increasingly queen of social media. One of the most viewed, clicked, commented and inundated photos of followers’ love hearts on the net is the one that sees the singer with a swimsuit that looks really explosive on her. And if anyone thinks that it’s only men who appreciate Elodie’s photos… they’re wrong. Plenty of women approve too. “I am a woman and… I like Elodie exactly as I like Brad Pitt .. he is objectively a work of art !!”, commented a fan of hers. “I have doubts about my heterosexuality,” wrote another jokingly.

Andrea Iannone and the Superbike, the latest rumors about Elodie’s pilot and boyfriend

From Elodie to Andrea Iannone. No gossip to report on their love story that proceeds quickly (complete with coexistence, the singer left Milan to be with her boyfriend), but it’s the motor theme that’s hot. As known at the beginning of 2024, the champion from Vasto will be able to return to racing. there has been talk of one of his for some time possible landing in Superbike (after the years in MotoGP with Ducati and Suzuki). Even if there are still many knots to untie. “Putting aside the Marc VDS option for a moment, given that the arrival of the Dutch structure is still in doubt and the first rider of the possible new formation would be Sam Lowes, the current independent Ducati structures seem to be the most realistic options”. writes Motosprint. “First of all Barni, whose desire, however, is to continue with Danilo Petrucci, therefore the only possibility for Iannone would be a possible second bike, for which, however, the budget seems to have to be built. The Motocorsa options are more complicated – which however trying to set up two bikes – and Go Eleven, halfway between Philipp Oettl’s confirmation and the search for a new rider”. So there is still nothing clear about Andrea Iannone’s return to the saddle, but the feeling is that the racing world has a great need for a talent and a character of his caliber and therefore his fans are entitled to hope to see him on the track .

