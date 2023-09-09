Elodie Catwoman style: fans dream. The singer gives new dates of her ‘Elodie Show 2023’

Elodie was the great queen of Italian music in the summer (her ‘Pazza Musica’ with Marco Mengoni was literally a hit), confirming a dream 2023 full of successes. Not only. Two weeks after the opening of ticket sales, all the dates of the arena tour which will start next autumn are already sold out.

However, the singer reserved a nice surprise for her fans, doubling the appointments in Rome, Milan and Naples, adding a new date in Florence. Waiting for his performances ‘Elodie Show 2023’, she performed at the Verona Arena on the occasion of Power Hits Summera well-known event organized by RTL 102.5.

The outfit she wore left fans speechless: you could call it a… ‘Catwoman style’ Elodie’s is dreamy, with a total black leather look that enhances her breathtaking physique, tight trousers and a fabulous top (see photos in the gallery).

See also F1 | Mercedes: many doubts for the design of the 2023 car Elodie with Andrea Iannone. Photo: weekly Chi



Andrea Iannone, Ducati and Superbike in 2024 for the motorcycling champion

And if Elodie’s 2023 is magical, Andrea Iannone dreams of 2024. In recent days Gigi Dall’Igna confirmed the rumors that have been going around for months: the rider from Vasto will return to the track to be a protagonist in the Superbike World Championship with Ducati. “Andrea is an important name for Ducati: since my arrival, it was his first victory, in 2016 in Austria. I remember very well how he tries to do his best every time. I respect him and I am very happy that he is returning to Ducati, not in our team but in a satellite team. I don’t really know his real situation with Wada – added Dall’Igna on the timing of seeing Iannone test his new bike -, so I don’t want to talk about it. He will certainly need time to return to his full potential, but he has a lot of talent and I hope he can achieve results already in 2024.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

