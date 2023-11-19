Sunday, November 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Elodie asks for a minute of silence for Giulia: “I can’t take this weight off my heart” | VIDEO

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2023
in Business
0
Elodie asks for a minute of silence for Giulia: “I can’t take this weight off my heart” | VIDEO

Elodie asks for a minute of silence for Giulia at the Naples concert | VIDEO

Giulia Cecchettin’s feminicide did not leave indifferent even Elodie who, during the concert that the singer held at the Palapartenope in Naples, asked the public for a minute of silence in memory of the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

“Thank you so much for being here but I can’t take away from my heart the weight that the news of Giulia’s death has left on me” said Elodie who then, as mentioned, asked for a minute of silence before starting her show.

#Elodie #asks #minute #silence #Giulia #weight #heart #VIDEO

See also  Button, a title is forever: "Don't call me a former champion" | FormulaPassion.it
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts