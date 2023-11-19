Elodie asks for a minute of silence for Giulia: “I can’t take this weight off my heart” | VIDEO

Elodie asks for a minute of silence for Giulia at the Naples concert | VIDEO

Giulia Cecchettin’s feminicide did not leave indifferent even Elodie who, during the concert that the singer held at the Palapartenope in Naples, asked the public for a minute of silence in memory of the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

“Thank you so much for being here but I can’t take away from my heart the weight that the news of Giulia’s death has left on me” said Elodie who then, as mentioned, asked for a minute of silence before starting her show.