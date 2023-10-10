Elodie and Iannone, aperitif with the Tapiro from Striscia la Notizia

Elodie receives the first Striscia la Notizia Golden Tapiro of her careerafter the controversy over the photos in which she posed naked to promote the new single.

Intercepted by Valerio Staffelli in Milan during an aperitif with her boyfriend and motorcycling champion Andrea Iannone (who will probably be a protagonist in Superbike with Ducati next year)the singer received the ‘award’ of the satirical news program on Canale 5.

Valerio Staffelli gives Elodie the Striscia la Notizia Tapir



“It’s really a passion of mine to get naked like this. It’s my way of expressing myself. I have always worked a lot, even with my body”, Elodie’s response to Valerio Staffelli.

