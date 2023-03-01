Elodie and the quarrel with the neighbor: “I would have taken her by the neck” | VIDEO

Even famous people have problems with their neighbors: this is the case of the singer Elodie, who, during an interview, told of a fight she had with her neighbour.

Guest of DJ Italythe radio program hosted by Linus and Nicola Savino broadcast on Radio Deejaythe singer, pressed by the two presenters, recounted the unpleasant episode she had with the neighbor upstairs.

“It was a rainy day, it must have been 8 in the morning – said Elodie – I wake up, go up to the neighbor’s and say ‘Madam good morning. Excuse me, can you at least not wear heels in the morning, because maybe I’m sleeping?’. And she looks at me and says: ‘You could have bought the top floor’. I looked at her and I didn’t believe it, at another time, after this answer I would have grabbed her by the neck. She was so classist and awful ”.

“I imagined her whole life with her children… I didn’t tell her anything, in fact maybe I said something like ‘You’re right, next time I’ll buy your house’. What was I supposed to tell her? I thought: I’m having a crazy party at night and when she comes down, I’ll tell her ‘you could have bought a villa’ or something like that”.