The curtain has fallen on the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival won by Marco Mengoni. An almost obvious victory since the eve. The artist’s song was highly appreciated by the public and the press room and has never left the first position in the standings, even the provisional ones.

Friday was cover night as usual and this too was won by Marco Mengoni who brought the song Let it be by the Beatles to the stage.

Each artist brought a song of his choice sung together with another person or group. One of the wildest was Elodies who sang the song American Woman, a 70s hard rock piece rediscovered thanks to Lenny Kravitz.

Elodie showed up on stage dressed in a very aggressive look and suddenly made a gesture that took everyone by surprise. The singer got off the stage heading towards the front row where the Rai top management and various characters were seated, including Serena Bortone.

Elodie’s goal was precisely the presenter of Today is another dayor rather the bag of Bortone. In fact, the singer stole the bag that was under her chair and brought it on stage.

Yesterday the presenter who returned to the classic study of Today is another day after the Sanremo parenthesis, revealed the truth about Elodie’s gesture.

Everything was done for one simple reason: to earn points at We will fantasize.

“Now I’ll tell you how it went. I saw Elodie arriving, but I didn’t understand what she wanted to do. Since I’m generous by nature, when I realized she couldn’t find the handle of her purse, I wanted to hand it to her.” – revealed Bortone.

“I said earlier ‘he’s doing something related to the show’. Then I realized that she was aiming for the purse to get points at the FantaSanremo”- revealed the presenter. In the end, Elodie herself then left the bag on the stairs so that the presenter could retrieve it.