Andrea Iannone ends his disqualification. “I'm free again”

Andrea Iannone is back. The motorcycling champion on Sunday 17 December he saw his disqualification expire and was able to resume the thread of the discussion interrupted in 2019 (when he raced in MotoGP). An important 2024 is coming up for him: he will be a Ducati rider (with the Go Eleven team) in the Superbike World Championship which will officially kick off on the weekend of 23-25 ​​February with the Australian Grand Prix.

Andrea Iannone ready for the 2024 World Superbike Championship

There is great anticipation among Andrea Iannone's fans to see him protagonist again: the champion from Vasto will challenge the others Alvaro Bautista (fresh from two consecutive world titles), Jonathan Rea And Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Iannone joins a 'team' of very interesting Italians: starting with Andrea Locatelli (on Yamaha) ad Axel Bassani (became an official Kawasaki rider), passing through Nicolò Bulega (World Supersport champion promoted to the official Ducati Team) and others Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati team).

Andrea Iannone and Elodie's sweet message

Andrea Iannone he published a post on his Instagram profile to tell of his happiness on the day of his return to the track: «After 4 long and difficult years, from today I am free again. Good luck to me!”.

Elodie reposted a story about her boyfriend by writing a very sweet message: “Good luck my love. Always with you”, adding a red heart.







Subscribe to the newsletter

