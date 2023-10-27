Elodie and Iannone, shirt off in the kitchen

Elodie and Andrea Iannone? That pasta dish is… spicy!

Elodie and Iannone, love in full swing

The story between Elodie And Andrea Iannone it’s a fairy tale. The two are very much in love and have now passed a year in their relationship as a couple (which began in summer 2022).

The queen of Italian music and the motorcycle racer (by the way: there is a lot of anticipation for his return to the track, expected in 2024 in Superbike… perhaps dreaming of seeing him again in MotoGP soon) every now and then they give away some gems on social media that well describe the strong bond that unites them.

«How beautiful it is to live with you»Elodie wrote at the beginning of August (the two live in Andrea’s house in Lugano) as a sweet dedication for her 34th birthday (“Congratulations my love. I love you”).

Elodie to Iannone, shirt off in the kitchen: dish spicy. PHOTO

Iannone cooks for Elodie (Instagram andreaiannone and Instagram elodie)



One of the latest Instagram stories, however, is decidedly very sexy. But be careful: this time the protagonist of the shot is not Elodie, but Andrea Iannone.

To the happiness of the female audience: so here he is in the kitchen, shirtless, while preparing pasta. A dish that is decidedly… spicy at the right point. Photo posted by the singer complete with a little red heart accompanying it and re-posted by the pilot from Vasto. Long live love!

