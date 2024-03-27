Elodie and Andrea Iannone naked in the pool, the hot photo sparks social media

Social networks went wild for a highly erotic photo posted by Elodie which shows the singer and her partner Andrea Iannone completely naked in the pool.

The shot, as mentioned, was posted by the interpreter on his profile Instagram. “In Love” wrote Elodie, publishing a series of shots that portray her together with her boyfriend, including the one in which the two are completely naked in the swimming pool of their suite while they are about to exchange a kiss.

Numerous comments from followers. “How hot” someone commented while another user joked: “Can I come and put the chlorine?”.