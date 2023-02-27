Elodie sings “Se telephoning”: an exciting tribute to Maurizio Costanzo

Elodie enchanted everyone on Sunday. The Roman singer was the protagonist of an exciting interpretation of “Se telephoning”, in homage to Maurizio Costanzo (Mina’s song written by the famous journalist together with Ghigo De Chiara in 1966). A performance of 110 cum laude that enchanted the audience from the Rai broadcast.

Elodie gold record: what happened to the brando Due

Elodies during its participation in Sunday In sang his latest hit too – ‘Due’ which led to Sanremo 2023 and in these hours has been certified as a Gold Record. The song immediately conquered in the first week i first place in the airplay chartand to date has totaled over 12 million streamspositioning itself in Top 10 on Spotify and Apple Music.

Elodie, from Sanremo to the new album Ok. Breathe and the docuseries “I still feel vertigo”: 2023 of successes

This 2023 for Elodies started with a bang from different points of view: in addition to the success al Festivalhere is therelease of the new album “Ok. Respira” (on 10 February in conjunction with the singing festival broadcast by Rai) and the docu-series “I still feel vertigo” (on Prime Video). Here Elodie for the first time chooses the narration through video images to show some of the most important moments of his career, his challenge to find the song for Sanremo 2023 and his being constantly in the balance between the continuous desire to improve and the fear of never being enough. The three episodes, produced by Matteo Rovere and Leonardo Godano, were directed by Nicola Sorcinelli.

Elodie and the show at the Mediolanum Forum in May

If the winter has been warm, spring already tells of an event eagerly awaited by fans of Elodie: her first show at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago (Milan) on May 12, produced by Vivo Concerti. One of the key events in the music scene for next spring.





Elodie and Iannone, Mara Venier on Domenica In: “I must say that love is good for you”

Returning to the episode of Sunday in Elodie in addition to singing, she was also the protagonist of a short interview. before you go away, Mara Venier told her: “I must say that love is good for you”. The Roman singer laughed and aunt Mara added referring to Andrea Iannone: “Say hello to your boyfriend”. “I will” replied the Roman singer.

