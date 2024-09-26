Katia Ricciarelli comments on Elodie and Annalisa: “I don’t listen to them. And then I have a hard time distinguishing these ones today”

Annalisa and Elodie they grind out ratings and successes but for Katia Ricciarelli this is worth little. The soprano in a long interview with Corriere della Sera attacked the two singers with fiery words: “Annalisa And Elodie? I don’t listen to them, I don’t have time. And then I have a hard time distinguishing these ones from today.”

Just to name a few awards, Annalisa she is the first Italian to receive the Global Force Award in Los Angeles on the occasion of the BillboardWomen in Music While Elodie won the David by Donatello for the song Bulletswritten for the film I’ll eat your heart.

Katia Ricciarelli on the contrary, he loves “the dark voices that reach the heart. I adore Zucchero, Renato Zero, Cocciante, Loredana Bertè, Iva Zanicchi and Gianna Nannini”. Speaking of opera, he doesn’t even spare a dig at The Flight: “Please don’t make me talk about it, a parody.”