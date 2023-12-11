Genoa – There is a false myth that spreads in the world of work, and consequently also in that of music, which would place “female solidarity” in the sphere of the impossible. Imagine if that union of intent were to be between women at the top: “crazy”, some would think, entrenched in their beliefs born of prejudice. And, instead, there is music once again, with the evocative power of an incandescent duet, to give a lesson in contemporaneity and to break down the walls of slander built on fragile sand castles. The protagonists are the two current queens of Italian pop: Elodie and Annalisa, who for some time, having taken turns at the top of the charts several times, have been considered “rivals”. More in the media narrative, actually, than in that of the fans. And on what basis this extreme competition was built, it is not even known given that recently the Ligurian singer-songwriter defended the Roman artist from some attacks on the way she dresses and appears: «Elodie shows herself without veils? Everyone does what they want: the meaning is freedom. If what you are telling gains weight, also using your image, that's fine. Stop”.

From words the two moved on to actions. To put the “end” stamp on this alleged and unfounded all-female clash, it was a sensational duet, which went viral on social media: Elodie, during one of her sold out concerts at the Milan Forum, hosted Annalisa on stage to sing together, eye to eye, “Mon Amour”, a hit by the Ligurian voice, and then “Ciclone”, her repertoire piece. The audience welcomed the embrace between the two voices, technically of a high level, with a Maracanã roar. And there are those who dream of a feat on a new song or even a magical collaboration at the Sanremo Festival, where the author of “Bellissima” will be competing on the covers evening. It would be an injection of female empowerment that would make Rai ratings skyrocket. On the Forum stage, for the occasion, Elodie shows off black trousers and top, Annalisa knee-high boots and red dress: “divine”, they write in the comments.

After the songs there is also space for a hug. Someone, still under the video, lets out a funny “I was hoping for a kiss on the mouth”. No, it's not the message from a Pornhub geek, but from a user who remembered another duet, in that case truly gone down in history. We were in 2003, at the MTV Video Music Awards: Madonna kissed Britney Spears worldwide, complete with tongue, shocking everyone. Then she also kissed Christina Aguilera, but in the collective memory she remained the first, considered “the most famous lemon of pop”. It was a very strong gesture, full of eroticism, not only for the message of inclusion and openness it conveyed, but also because in those years Britney and Miss Ciccone were constantly put in competition. A frost, which would have existed between the two, melted with a hot kiss. Playing nicely on the alleged enmity between Annalisa and Elodie was Brenda Lodigiani for some time, imitator of the Ligurian voice on Gialappa's Show, who, in addition to having ironically shared all the fans' comments on the video on the Forum, commented in the stories from Instagram: «Did Annalisa duet with anyone last night? I didn't notice anything and you…? », Trying not to give weight to the event, which effectively dismantles her sketches. In her performances, in which she plays the role of Annalisa, Lodigiani, in fact, jokes like this: «Who is first in the ranking? Annalisa! How many degrees does Elodie have, can you tell? Zero! People, dance with me and not with Elodie.” But now there is the video of that duet to remind you that there is no tiara to divide: the crowns are two and they shine together.