Elodie and Iannone, 2023 full of love

Elodie and Andrea Iannone's 2023? On the sentimental front it was full of love. The couple has passed the year of relationship (it all started in summer 2022) and lives together happily.

On the work front, it is almost useless to remember the singer's triumphant season: from participation in the Sanremo Festival to victories in the David Di Donatello awards (Proiettili written for the film “I eat your heart”, best original song) passing through the musical hits always at the top of the charts and the sports halls with sold out queues at his concerts – show (in the meantime Elodie is studying a two-voice musical project with her friend and colleague Annalisa).

And the joy felt by the rider from Vasto in recent days at the end of the disqualification (with a sweet message from Elodie): 2024 will mark its return to the official track. The anticipation is great: Andrea Iannone is greatly missed in the world of two wheels, in MotoGP he was one of the fastest and most talented riders. There is therefore great curiosity to see him in the Superbike World Championship on the Ducati of Team Go Eleven.

Elodie and Iannone, the gossip of Oggi

Returning to the sentimental front, “Oggi” takes a 'gossip' look at Elodie and Andrea Iannone: “The couple, who live between Lugano and Milan, are making plans in a big way.” Words that make fans dream: is there a wedding in sight? Maybe. The answers to 2024…

