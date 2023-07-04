Elodie in Capri, heart attack petticoat and diva voice. What a show

Elodie enchanted everyone off Capri: she performed at an event presented by Tommaso Zorzi (for the launch of a beer brand) on board a motor ship. The splendid stacks in the background and her voice to warm the hearts of the audience present: the Roman singer proposed some of her most famous songs from Swim at midnight in Guaranà/Nero Bali passing through Andromeda, Tribal, Margarita, Ciclone and Due.

Elodie defeats nausea on a boat to Capri. Of her His performance

The waves made themselves felt a bit… “I’m a little nauseous, I have to be honest. This is my private time (on a boat, ed). I am very happy to do it with you. It’s hard to sing with the waves, very hard.”

But Elodie was even stronger than the malaise, she grit her teeth and continued to sing masterfully.

Elodie and Iannone on a boat in Capri

And after the performance, some well-deserved relaxation with her boyfriend Andrea Iannone. It’s been almost a year of love for the singer and the motorcycle racer: they had met at the beginning of August 2022 during a party and the spark immediately struck and now they live together in Lugano.

Elodie and Iannone on a boat in Capri (Instagram elodie)



Elodie and Iannone, 2023 of love. And the rider dreams of returning to the track: Superbike?

If for Elodie this 2023 is magical and full of satisfaction (from the David di Donatello to the success of his concert at the Forum, passing through the song Pazza Musica launched with Marco Mengoni), 2024 could be Andrea Iannone’s year: The Maniac (nickname by which the MotoGP employees know him due to his mania for being meticulous and wanting everything in order) in fact in 2024 he could be back on the track. At the moment nothing is defined, but the hope of many is to see him aboard a Superbike (with the Ducati) and some rumors give hope that a team will be found to bring one of the greatest Italian talents of recent years back to the saddle of a motorcycle.

