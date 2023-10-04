Andrea Iannone and Elodie at the end of the line? Here are the latest clues on the crisis and the rumors that are doing the rounds on the web

Elodie And Andrea Iannone Am I at the end of the line? Over the months their love story had won millions of fans across various social networks. However, due to the constant rumors in this regard, the couple would be at a completely unexpected breaking point.

The famous Italian singer, after her debut at the Amici school, had found love again thanks to the well-known pilot Iannone with whom she engaged since 2022. Their love story immediately won over fans who dreamed of a relationship like theirs, made of promises, demonstrations and great romance.

Unfortunately, however, all fairy tales come to an end and now it seems like Elodie and Andrea’s turn. In fact, in the last few hours, several rumors have been emerging regarding a possible crisis within the couple. Here are all the details.

Elodie and Andrea Iannone in crisis? Gossip surprises the web, what’s happening

In fact, there would be several clues to confirm when the classic “rumors” they are saying. The first to speak is the gossip expert Deianira Marzano who received an anonymous report that is making the rounds on the web.

In fact, the latter underlined how between Andrea Iannone ed Elodie there is a profound crisis that both have decided to keep private until it becomes official. The singer has always shown herself to be a lover of privacy when it comes to her private life, especially her love stories.

Both do not publish a photo together from August 9th and this further worried and alarmed the couple’s fans. Neither of them dedicates any stories to the other anymore, much less shots together or photos that could make it clear that they are still together.

For now all this remains a series of clues for which neither the singer nor the pilot has confirmed the veracity or not. We therefore just have to wait for their official communication.