Elodie criticizes Giorgia Meloni. “I have no sympathy for this government, because for me freedom is synonymous with happiness”, says the singer in a long interview with the newspaper The Republic.

“The problem of rights that are acquired but threatened is obvious,” she observes. “By attacking gays, or abortion, you attack freedom. What hurts me the most is that it is a woman who does it. How can she not realize that she is working for the interests of men? It is an unforgivable attitude.”

“You can’t touch the freedom of choice,” insists the 34-year-old Roman, reached in Miami by The Republic – and also interviewed by Evening Courier And The Press – to pose for the next edition of the Pirelli calendar.

“I come from a neighborhood in Rome where there is so much trouble that everything scares you, because everything is aggression. You are born already attacked, there is not a smile outside the house. And when people see public figures shouting, understandably I agree with them,” observes Elodie.

“I know,” he continues, “because it’s my language, I know it well. It’s confusion. It’s fear: making yourself heard, because you’re terrified. So if you see someone on TV who speaks your language, you think that his closing everything down protects you. You believe it, because you lack the tools. It’s easy to seduce someone who doesn’t have the tools.”

“What do we do, go back to marriage at 18, to ten children? – insists the singer – Go back to fascism? Give money for each child, 400 euros a month? What do you expect them to answer you? The people in my neighborhood can’t make it to the end of the month, what’s that talking about? The politician who makes similar proposals is simply doing his own business, without thinking that there are lives on the other side. So it’s mean. And done by a woman it’s doubly mean”.

“Ours is a democratic country, we should always remember this”, says Elodie, who recently returned to acting for the filming of Mario Martone’s new film, Out.

For the 2025 Pirelli calendar – which will be titled Refresh and Renew – the artist posed in front of the photographer James Ethan Green: “The body – he claims – represents a fundamental part of the way we tell ourselves and take back the freedom to be sensual”

“I like myself,” Elodie admits, “and my body helps me tell something about myself. I don’t think that having a sexuality is a sin. I’m not Catholic, baptized, I want to stay away from this way of thinking.”

The pop star explains that she considers her body as the “manifesto” of herself: “I think it is for everyone,” she says. “If we move to the right, if we move to the right, looking at Italy, women are not even free to walk around as they want. This is decided by other men, and it makes us understand how scabrous femininity still is.”

“Being a woman,” Elodie emphasizes, “is scabrous. So there is control over the body, today more than ever. They accuse me of sexualizing and it makes me laugh: I would like to ask what it means. The point is precisely this: the more someone is accused for using their freedom of expression, the more it means that they are leading a just fight.”

