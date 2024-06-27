Elodie actress, “Fuori” the singer’s new film. All female cast

Elodie actress, “Fuori” the singer’s new film. All-female cast with Valeria Golino and Matilda De Angelis

Not just music in Elodie’s programs. While waiting for the concert in the big stadiums (San Siro and Maradona in Naples), the queen of Italian music returns to the set after debuting in 2022 with “I eat your heart” (which won a David di Donatello for the soundtrack “Proiettili”).

Elodie’s new challenge on the big screen is called “Fuori”, the new film by Mario Martone (taken from a story by Ippolita di Majo) whose filming began in Rome. The film tells the life of the writer Goliarda Sapienza (which marks the centenary of his birth, to celebrate it too TV series The art of joy in autumn on Sky after the world premiere at Cannes Film Festival).

Female cast with Valeria Golino (who plays the protagonist and is also the author of the series) and Matilda De Angelis, beyond precisely to Elodie.

Out with Elodie, Valeria Golino and Matilda De Angelis. Synopsis

The writer ends up in prison where she meets some young inmates and experiences a rebirth. When she leaves prison, during a torrid Roman summer, the writer continues to hang out with the women she has befriended and who have now, like her, returned to freedom. A profound and decisive relationship for her life is born, an authentic bond that no one out there will be able to understand.

Elodie and the love of cinema

“Acting, compared to singing, made me touch deeper vibrations of myself – said Elodie – It’s a bit like going into analysis. I would do it again and I would also choose well, because for me it was a sort of therapy… as a young girl I loved films like ‘Viola’ and ‘Schindler’s List’ which I saw many times. And then among my favorites there is ‘Nuovo Cinema Paradiso’. Cinema, it must be said, was a great travel companion for me, more than books.”

Outside, the film with Elodie, Valeria Golino and Matilda De Angelis

Italy-France co-production: Indigo Film with Rai Cinema and The Apartment for Italy and SRAB Films for France, in collaboration with Fremantle, Fuori will be distributed in Italy by 01 Distribution. The photography of the film Fuori is by Paolo Carnera, the editing by Jacopo Quadri, the set design by Carmine Guarino and the costumes are by Loredana Buscemi.