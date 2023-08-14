Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 18:08

The body of the 5-year-old girl Eloah Passos will be buried tomorrow (14th), at 11 am, at the Cacuia Cemetery, on Ilha do Governador, north of Rio. The girl’s family went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) , in the central region of Rio, to release the body, which only took place in the early afternoon of this Sunday (13). Because of the release time, with the registry offices closed, the burial was scheduled for tomorrow.

Relatives who went to the IML were very shaken by the death of the girl on Saturday morning (12), hit by a gunshot inside the house while playing in her room, in the community known as Cova da Onça, in Morro do Dendê. Mother Claudia da Silva Souza said that her daughter was just joy.

Eloah was hit during a conflict caused by the arrival of military police to disperse a demonstration by residents against the death of Wendel Eduardo, 17 years old, in a PM action in Dendê, which had taken place earlier.