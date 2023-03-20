Elo, a Brazilian bank card company, has dozens of opportunities open for face-to-face and home-office work. In person, the vacancies offered are for São Paulo, with positions to be occupied in the capital and in the city of Barueri. Management, Marketing and Technology are among the areas listed.

+ Magalu, Vivara and Siemens Energy have more than 1,300 vacancies; see positions

+ Banco do Brasil opens tender with 138 vacancies; check salaries

for the charge of SAP Senior Systems Analystfor example, requests are for complete higher education in Information Systems/Systems Analysis and related training courses, experience with SAP ECC MM and SAP ECC SD, experience with SAP S/4HANA, amongother requirements.

Among the benefits, Elo offers medical and dental care (Bradesco), private pension plan, life insurance, food vouchers worth R$1,800, language assistance, Gympass, extended maternity leave, among others.

There are also opportunities for those just starting out in the job market. People and Management Assistant (Human Resources), New Business Development and Compensation Trainee are on the list of positions for high school students.

To register, interested parties must access the Elo’s vacancies platform.