Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazira Club officially announced the signing of Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny, the former Arsenal player, in a free transfer deal, coinciding with the player playing his match with the Pharaohs under 23 years old, against its counterpart, the Spanish national team, in the third round of matches in Group Three in the group stage of the Olympic Games “Paris 2024”.

Elneny, 32, has become the third foreigner in the ranks of the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in preparation for the new season 2024-2025, alongside Dutch defender Karim Rekik and Congolese Neeskens Kebano, who have continued from last season, while waiting for the completion of the team’s foreign contracts with two deals in the attacking front line.

Al Jazira, who are preparing for the new season in their current training camp in Spain, will launch their local campaign on August 17th by meeting Al Bataeh in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, while the team will kick off their campaign in the “ADNOC Professional League” by meeting their host, Bani Yas.