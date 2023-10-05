Cairo (AFP)

Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet and Hussein El Shahat returned to the Egyptian national football team’s roster for the two friendly matches against Zambia and Algeria, in preparation for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations and the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The “Pharaohs” team, under the supervision of Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, is participating in a training camp in the Emirates this month.

Vitoria included Arsenal’s professional midfielder Elneny, and Trezeguet, the Turkish Trabzonspor striker, after they missed the last camp due to injury, and Al-Ahly duo Imam Ashour and El Shahat.

On the other hand, Sam Morsi, Mohamed Sharif, Osama Faisal, Mahmoud Merhi, Ahmed Ramadan “Beckham” and Hossam Abdel Majeed were excluded from the list participating in the matches between Ethiopia and Tunisia in September, while Mohamed Reda “Bobo” and Ibrahim Adel were also excluded due to injury.

The Egyptian national team, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, will face its Zambian counterpart on the 12th of this month, while it will meet Algeria 4 days later. Both matches will be held at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The list included Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Sobhi, Mohamed Abu Jabal, Mohamed Hani, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Hamdy, Ahmed Fattouh, Ali Gabr, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Ahmed Sami,

Tariq Hamed, Marwan Attia, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Hamada, Hamdy Fathi, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Fathi, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Hussein El Shahat, Mustafa Mohamed, Marawan Hamdy.