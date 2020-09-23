These days they are facing charges of sexual harassment. Actress Payal Ghosh has accused them. After this accusation on Anurag, many actresses who have worked with him have come in his support. Now Alnaz Naoroji, who played Zoya / Jamila in ‘Sacred Games’, has also come in his favor and shared an old anecdote.

Elnaz wanted to leave ‘Sacred Games 2’

Elnaz told how Anurag helped her when she was uncomfortable for a sex scene. He wrote in a post, I remember that I was going to leave Sacred Games 2 because of a special sex scene. After much interaction between the production house and my team, Anurag sir messaged me and said, ‘Listen, don’t get upset, I will find a way out, trust me.’ I had just 1 shot with him in season 1 and I didn’t even know him enough to trust him but I agreed.

When I reached the set, I thought now these people will get the scene done

The day that scene was to be shot, I was very nervous, I felt that now I am on the sets and these people will get me to do that scene anyway. I will not be able to say no because I was told that the script will not change. I was called on the set and Anurag Sir started to explain to me how he would shoot it so that I could think of what I was uncomfortable doing.

Elnaz wept in vanity van, wrote message to Anurag

I cried, I cried because I didn’t expect him to listen to me. I did not expect him to shoot in such a way that I do not mind. I did not expect the scene to be shot without taking off my clothes when it was written differently. I cried because they proved me wrong and kept their point. When the scene was shot, I cried in my vanity and wrote him a long message and thanked him for being such a man. We need more men / humans / directors like him in Bollywood. Not just Bollywood but all over the world. Thank you for building trust in me and making me feel safe on my set.

Actress and both of her ex-wife came in support of Payal

Last Sunday, Payal had accused Anurag Kashyap that he had tried to force Payal to call him home. Both Anurag’s ex-wife Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Kekalan came under her support after Payal’s allegation.