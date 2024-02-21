The guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), which opened peace negotiations with the Colombian government in November 2022, announced the suspension of talks with the administration of President Gustavo Petro.

In a statement released by the ELN Central Command, the armed group complained about “actions” by the Colombian government “that violate what was agreed at the conversation table with the ELN delegation”.

According to the guerrillas, the agreement was for negotiations in “a national process”, but recently a dialogue was started with members of the ELN in the department of Nariño (southwest of Colombia), “outside of the aforementioned national process and ignoring the ELN delegation and the table where the international community participates as guarantor, as well as the UN and the Colombian Episcopal Conference”.

“When such a maneuver becomes public, disguised as regional dialogues, the process enters an open crisis and we are forced to summon our delegation for consultations. Without us being responsible for what happened, dialogues between the ELN and the national government would enter a freezing phase until the government is willing to fulfill what was agreed”, claimed the guerrilla.

In a statement released this Wednesday (21), the Colombian government stated that it has been “fully fulfilling all its commitments” in the negotiations and accused the ELN of generating an “unnecessary crisis”.

“The decisions taken unilaterally by the ELN are its sole responsibility and lead to an unnecessary crisis, which prolongs the armed confrontation and the violence suffered by communities, in addition to weakening the confidence of Colombian society in its will for peace,” stated the Colombian presidency .

Despite six cycles of dialogue in Venezuela, Mexico and Cuba since November 2022, the Colombian government's peace process with the ELN has been compromised by problems such as ceasefire interruptions and the continuity of criminal guerrilla actions, such as clashes with other armed groups and the kidnapping of the father of football player Luis Díaz, from Liverpool, England, for ten days, between the end of October and the beginning of November last year.