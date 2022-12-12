The delegations of the government of Colombia and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) for the peace dialogues closed this Monday (12) the first cycle of negotiations in Caracas with the announcement that 20 people who were under the power of the armed group have been released in recent months.

“The parties report that since August 7 to this date, in a clear manifestation of its commitment to peace in Colombia, the ELN has released 20 people, including civilians and members of the public force,” the joint statement said.

When questioned at a press conference, the head of the ELN delegation, Israel Ramírez, alias Pablo Beltrán, did not provide details on the identity of those freed, although last week it was reported that two minors kidnapped in November near the border with Venezuela, were released.

The joint declaration read this Monday at the hotel in Caracas where the meetings have been held since November 21, includes recognition of the “serious situation of violence that exists in the Colombian territories” of Valle del Cauca and Chocó.

For this reason, they reiterated their commitment to implement a “partial emergency response agreement” in these areas “which will begin in January 2023”.

Likewise, “they recognize the serious humanitarian situation in the prisons and have agreed to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to a group of ELN political prisoners,” adds the statement, without specifying which guerrillas they are referring to.

The negotiations were resumed after four and a half years, with the encouragement of the government of Gustavo Petro, and seek to count on the support of the United States, which until now has not responded to the invitation, as well as the follow-up of Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain.

In addition to having Venezuela, Cuba and Norway as guarantor countries, the parties agreed to add Brazil, Chile and Mexico to fulfill this same role.