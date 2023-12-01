Groups with local and national impact, such as the ELN, the Second Marquetalia and the FARC-EP continued to be the most latent terrorist threat in the Western Hemisphere throughout 2022, according to the State Department said this Friday when delivering its annual report. on the fight against terrorism in the world.

The conclusion, very similar to that of past years, is part of a balance sheet made by the United States in which it also says that corruption, the weakness of government institutions and the lack of interagency cooperation continued to be obstacles to improving the security situation. .

“Terrorism remained a security concern for some countries in several parts of the Western Hemisphere in 2022. Transnational terrorist organizations have a limited presence with small groups of supporters in the region. Nationally or locally oriented groups, such as the Liberation Army Nacional (ELN), Segunda Marquetalia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (Farc-EP) in Colombia and Venezuela, and Sendero Luminoso in Peru—remained the most important terrorist threats in the region,” the report says.

In the specific case of Colombia, the report summarizes the total peace efforts of Gustavo Petro’s government since he assumed the presidency and affirms that the ELN has replaced the FARC as the most powerful armed group not only in Colombia but also In Venezuela.

It also mentions that in 2022 “the Second Marquetalia, Farc-EP, and the ELN, groups considered terrorists by the United States, continued to commit acts of terrorism throughout the country, including bomb attacks, violence against the civilian population, kidnappings and violent attacks against military and police facilities. The Colombian Ministry of Defense recorded a 131 percent increase in terrorist acts in 2022, compared to 2021.”

In particular, it highlights several cases.

Among them, an attack on January 7 in Cali attributed to the ELN in which more than a dozen police officers were injured and another attack on March 5, perpetrated by the Farc-EP in Ciudad Bolívar against a police station.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON