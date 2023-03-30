An attack that took place this Wednesday (29) on a Colombian Army unit in the Catatumbo region, attributed to the National Liberation Army (ELN) and which left nine soldiers dead and nine wounded, led to calls from the opposition for the President Gustavo Petro to interrupt peace talks with the guerrillas.

According to the Army, the attack was carried out by the ELN in Guamalito, a village in the municipality of El Carmen, in the department of Norte de Santander, against soldiers from the Special Battalion of Energy and Roads nº 10.

In Catatumbo, which covers a dozen municipalities in northern Santander and is one of the regions with the highest coca cultivation in Colombia, the 33rd dissident front of the FARC, a contingent of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and other gangs also operate.

During the attack, the military “were verifying security operations involving a strategic asset of the nation, the Caño Limón-Coveñas oil pipeline,” Armed Forces Commander General Helder Fernan Giraldo Bonilla told reporters.

According to data released recently, the ELN committed at least eight attacks this year against this oil pipeline, which is managed by the state-owned Ecopetrol and is one of the most important in the country.

The opposition asked that the peace dialogues, which started after Petro’s arrival in the presidency, last year, be interrupted.

“President Gustavo Petro, immediately suspend the dialogue table with the ELN terrorists, they have demonstrated once again that they have no desire for dialogue or peace. Colombia demands freedom and order,” said Juan Espinal, deputy and spokesman for the Centro Democrático, in statements published on the Caracol radio website.

Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa, from the Radical Change party, called for “urgent measures to combat these criminals”.

“It is necessary for the government to end these impromptu peace talks with the ELN and confront the criminals, to capture them […] and remove them from this possibility of territorial control, and exercise the constitutional functions of defending all Colombians in the country”, he pointed out.

After the attack, Petro asked for consultations with the government delegation negotiating with the ELN. “I called for consultations with the government delegation at the ELN table, the guarantor countries and the accompanying countries. A peace process must be serious and responsible towards Colombian society,” announced Petro on Twitter.

The call for the meeting, scheduled for next Monday, “does not mean a freeze on talks”, explained the Colombian presidency, nor does it mean that the government will “leave the table” of negotiations, but will serve for the parties to “evaluate decisions regarding to recent events”.

Colombia’s Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, criticized the attack and said that “this fact does little to contribute to peace”.