The situation is occurring a few days after the end of the ceasefire period that this guerrilla group has maintained with the Colombian government in the midst of ongoing peace talks. The “armed strike” is a common measure among Colombian armed groups that serves to curb the economic activity of certain populations and restrict the movement of their citizens for some reason, in this case, according to the organization, due to the increased presence of the Clan del Golfo, the largest paramilitary group in Colombia.

