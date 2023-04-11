Imola moved

Next weekend will officially start the 2023 season of theEuropean Le Mans Series, with the first appointment scheduled in Spain for the 4 Hours of Barcelona. The event, which will be held on the same circuit as the official tests, has been duly confirmed and there will be no problems in organizing the weekend. The same, surprisingly, cannot be said for Imolawhich should have been the second round of the championship.

The decision

The 4 Hours of Imola, initially scheduled from 5 to 7 May 2023, in fact, it will not be held on those days. The official announcement came following a press release published by the Autodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’in which the need to move the event to other dates that will be agreed and made official quickly was reiterated, in order to allow the regular continuation of the 2023 calendar, which includes six total appointments.

The press release

Below is the official press release, which explains the main reasons for this decision: “Le Mans Endurance Management and Formula Imola communicate the joint decision to postpone, for technical-logistical reasons, the race of the European Le Mans Series from the scheduled date of 5-7 May. The parties are working by mutual agreement to identify a replacement date, which will be communicated as soon as possible”.

The hypothesis

There are therefore no indications on the possible definitive dates for the 4 Hours of Imola, which could still remain as the second round of the calendar. From Barcelona to Le Castellet, the third round of the championship, there is in fact a stop period of almost three months, with the Italian stage which could therefore be relocated to this long period between the two races, as was initially foreseen before this news. In the coming days, therefore, the Romagna racetrack will communicate the final decision in agreement with the championship officials.