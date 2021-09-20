In the fifth round of the European Le Mans Series, Alessio Rovera won the 4 Hours of Spa in the GTE class and crewed with the Frenchmen François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard, with whom he alternated at the wheel of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE .

The driver from Varese, fresh from his victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month, has therefore confirmed himself at the top of the legendary Belgian circuit, which at the beginning of the season had also seen him triumph in the 6 Hours of the Endurance World Championship.

For the trio of AF Corse drivers, the one at Spa is, among other things, the second success of the season in the European series, followed by that of the 4 Hours of the Red Bull Ring and the two third places obtained at Le Castellet and Monza.

Started from the third spot on the grid, the victory came at the height of a comeback after losing some positions at the start due to a carom that took place in front, with Perrodo, Collard and Rovera, who therefore touched the final, to follow each other in the order in the respective driving stints.

“It was a very difficult race, but both François and Emmanuel made an excellent recovery after the initial bad luck. They had a super race – declares Rovera after the victorious trip to Belgium – Personally, in the final I had to manage everything without committing mistakes and we took it home “.

“The car was very fast and very well balanced to drive, we just had to push. I’m really satisfied with the work done with the team and now Portimao awaits us where we have already shown a great pace at the World Endurance round in June”.

The sixth and final round of ELMS 2021 will be the 4 Hours of Portimao, Portugal, on the weekend of 24 October.