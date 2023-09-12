2024: here is Mugello

Sunday 24 September will be the day on which theEuropean Le Mans Series will contest the third last round of the 2023 season with the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, but less than two weeks after the Belgian event, real news has arrived regarding the calendar of the next championship: although it has not yet been scheduled and presented officially, entry will still be guaranteed Mugello circuitwho will do his thing absolute debut in the category reserved for Sports Prototypes and GT cars and as support for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Second round in Italy after Imola

According to the draft 2024 calendar, the Tuscan track owned by Ferrari should welcome the ELMS il September 29thbecoming the fifth of the six overall rounds as well as the second on the program in Italy after Imola. In this way, our country will be the only one to host more than one race within its borders, with the reconfirmation of Barcelona, ​​Le Castellet, Spa-Francorchamps and Portimao. Also in this case, the format will include the participation of the three categories LM P2, LM P3 and LM GT.

HI @MugelloCircuit, we’re coming in 2024! 👋🏻 We’ll be heading to a new venue for #ELMS with the 4 Hours of Mugello on September 29, 2024. Mark your calendars, fans. 🇮🇹#4HNozzle pic.twitter.com/h2uIKsOLtQ — European Le Mans Series (@EuropeanLMS) September 12, 2023

The most anticipated car race

Enthusiasm and satisfaction for the agreement reached underlined by Paolo PoliCEO of the Mugello International Autodrome: “It is a great privilege to have managed to strike an agreement with such a prestigious and rapidly expanding International Championship – he has declared – first piece of the Mugello sporting calendar for the 2024 season, the appointment with the ELMS European Le Mans Series on the weekend of 22 September 2024 it will become our flagship four-wheel race. We really believe in this format, a four-hour endurance race with 42 cars on the track, in the spirit of the legendary Le Mans. We hope it is the first of a long collaboration.”

A unique challenge

An important new entry also commented on by Frédéric LequienCEO of Le Mans Endurance Management: “The addition of Mugello to the 2024 European Le Mans Series calendar represents a very welcome change – he added – the Italian circuit is a premiere which enriches the ever-growing list of the best European circuits that have hosted an ELMS race. Each venue presents a unique challenge for our teams and drivers, while offering exciting racing for our many fans who follow us on track and at home. We look forward to welcoming all our competitors, partners, fans and media in 2024.”