For the first time, an event of the European Le Mans Series will take place at the Mugello International Circuit.

The 2024 Mugello Circuit sporting calendar has not yet been presented, but the anticipation is very prestigious.

In fact, over the last ten years, the European Le Mans Series has represented and continues to represent the Championship chosen by the best teams and drivers from all over the world who aim to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

With six races lasting four hours on the most technical and prestigious European circuits, the ELMS – the European reference series reserved for Sports Prototypes and Gran Turismo cars – will stop at Mugello for the first time on 29 September 2024. The format, which has three categories (LMP2, LMP3 and LMGT), is highly appreciated and constantly expanding.

Departure Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It is a great privilege to have managed to enter into an agreement with such a prestigious and rapidly expanding International Championship,” commented Paolo Poli, CEO of the Mugello International Circuit.

“The first piece of the Mugello sporting calendar for the 2024 season, the appointment with the ELMS European Le Mans Series on the weekend of 22 September 2024 will become our flagship four-wheel race”.

“We really believe in this format, a four-hour race with 42 cars on the track, in the spirit of the legendary Le Mans. We hope it will be the first of a long collaboration.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management (LMEM) said: “The addition of Mugello to the 2024 European Le Mans Series calendar is a very welcome change. The Italian circuit is a premiere that enriches the ever-growing list of the best European circuits that have hosted an ELMS race. Each venue presents a unique challenge for our teams and drivers, while offering exciting racing for our many fans who follow us on track and at home. We look forward to welcoming all our competitors, partners, fans and media in 2024.”

The European Le Mans Series will enrich a sporting calendar already full of events involving two and four wheels.

ELMS 2024 CALENDAR

8-9 April – Prologue (Barcelona)

April 14 – Barcelona

May 5 – Paul Ricard

7 July – Imola

25 August – Spa-Francorchamps

29 September – Mugello

19 October – Portimao